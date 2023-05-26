Cole Vows To Fight On Against Fubara’s Victory

Despite the resolve of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to withdraw from the petition filed by its candidate in the governorship poll Tonye Cole against Rivers State Governor-elect, Siminalayi Fubara of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Cole insists he will fight on. While Cole insists on challenging Fubara’s victory at the polls, some party leaders, according to an informed source, have continued to mount pressure on him to withdraw his petition at the tribunal. But Cole in his social media handles said he would go on with his petition in a bid to get justice.

He stated: “I formally renounce the false rumours that have been circulating regarding our petition against the results from the Rivers State governorship election. “I assure you that our petition remains firm and steadfast, and we will not waiver in our pursuit of justice.” Fubara secured 302,614 votes to win the election, with Cole, his closest challenger, polling 95,274.Magnus Abe of the Social Democratic Party came third with 46,981 votes. However, Abe has withdrawn his petition against Fubara.