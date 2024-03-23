Coker-Aderinokun Unveils Her Compelling Story, Other Women’s Struggles

Nollywood actor and On Air Personality, Stephanie Coker-Aderinokun, has unveiled her latest work, a documentary on Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS). The new doc-movie, entitled, ‘Where The Heck Is My Period?’ is a compelling story of hers and other women’s struggles with the condition that is associated only with women. The seasoned TV host is leveraging her platform to raise awareness about PCOS and advocate for women’s health through her non-profit organization, The Future Is Her; an organization she has dedicated to the education and early diagnosis of people living with PCOS.

Driven by a mission to increase awareness, empower women, and amplify the voices of those affected, the Nollywood actor and movie producer, alongside other African women from different socioeconomic backgrounds bravely open up about their own experiences with PCOS, offering a raw and honest portrayal of the struggles they have faced.

Through intimate interviews and personal narratives, the heartwarming masterpiece directed by Michael ‘Ama Psalmist’ Akinrogunde explores the challenges, triumphs, and resilience of these women as they navigate the complexities of the condition. It also aims to educate its audience on the life altering experiences such as menstrual irregularities, depression, anxiety, obesity, irregular hair growth, unexpected physical changes and even infertility are some of the challenges women living with PCOS have to face.

Coker-Aderinokun said: “I’ve always been passionate about women’s health especially women living with PCOS but I wanted them to feel seen, loved, understood and supported. Taking the big step of being vulnerable enough to share my story publicly was a big step I was willing to take. Although nerve wracking. I’m glad I did it.

‘‘This documentary is very dear to my heart and I decided to pour myself into this, not just by telling my story but also being a major part of the filmmaking process. Filming and producing this documentary was very emotional for me. Every time I heard the stories of the women, I always felt a wave of emotions. While it was hard listening to their struggles, I’m happy I could find women who are willing to be vulnerable, be their authentic selves and support each other by telling our stories.

‘‘I hope everyone that watches this documentary feels our heart in this. We put in so much. I hope every woman living with PCOS watches this and feels loved, seen and heard.” about the process of filming and producing the documentary.’’ Distributed by Film One Entertainment and premiered at AFRIFF 2022, Where the Heck Is My Period? is available for viewing on Amazon Prime as the first licensed documentary in Nigeria.