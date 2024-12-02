Coke Unveils Campaign To Lift Entertainment

Share

The Coke Studio 2024 has announced the launch of ‘Beat the Drop’ campaign to reward music enthusiasts across the country, showering them up to N75 million in cash prizes and an all-expense-paid trip to South Africa for an exclusive musical experience.

The beat the drop campaign also features celebrated Nigerian superstars, Ayra Starr, Rema, and Asake, offering exciting and exclusive experiences that celebrate music fandom across the country.

“We’re proud to continue our partnership with fan-favorite music trio – Ayra Starr, Rema and Asake for our Coke Studio 2024 ‘Beat the Drop’ campaign to celebrate the power of music and fandom across the country,” explained Yusuf Murtala, Senior Director, Frontline Marketing at Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited.

He added: “The campaign will give fans in Nigeria unparalleled access to unmistakable artists and acts, promising exhilarating digital and real-world moments unattainable anywhere else.”

Yusuf said that “terms and conditions apply” noting, however, that fans can look forward to an array of immersive experiences from Ayra Starr, Rema and Asake, including exclusive track drops and thrilling live performances to be announced in the coming weeks.

The campaign will also feature custom-designed packs adorned with the artists’ imagery on Coca-Cola drinks, offering fans an immersive experience with their favorite artists.

