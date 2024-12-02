Cohesion Football Tournament Returns For 6th Season With 44 Teams Ready To Compete

Share

The highly anticipated draw for the sixth edition of the Cohesion Football Tournament was conducted on Saturday, 30th November at E-Centre, Yaba, Lagos. This annual grassroots football competition continues to make significant strides in engaging and empowering at-risk children from various local government areas across Lagos and Ogun States.

This year’s tournament is set to feature 40 under-15 male teams and a comeback of 4 female teams, which will take place on Tuesday, December 17th and Wednesday, December 18th, 2024 at the Union Bank Stable, Surulere, Lagos.

Cohesion Football Tournament is more than just a competition; it is a platform designed to harness the potential of underserved pre-teens aged 9 to 15, instilling in them the values, skills, and leadership qualities necessary to thrive.

The tournament seeks to provide positive engagement for these children, steering them away from negative influences such as crime, substance abuse, and other societal challenges.

During the live draw, Damilare Obagbemi, Convener of the tournament, shared his enthusiasm for this year’s edition by saying “In a world where challenges often overshadow opportunities, we are committed to using the power of football to transform lives.

Our tournament is more than a competition, it is a catalyst for change, inspiring the next generation to dream big, stay disciplined, and embrace the values that will shape a brighter tomorrow. As we kick off another edition, let us remember that every game is a step towards nurturing champions both on the field and in life.”

The event was graced by all the community coaches of the various teams participating in this year’s tournament alongside the brand partners and sponsors.

Since its inception in December 2019 with participation from only 12 teams in Mushin and Surulere, the tournament has grown steadily, thanks to the support of dedicated partners.

This year’s tournament is headlined by Viva Detergent and also supported by Firewood Jollof Rice, ⁠DiosDelite and Maltina. The media partners are SuperSport, Nigeria Info FM, Kids FM, Branama and kymokr8tiv.

Every year, these partnerships are instrumental in sustaining the tournament’s impact and reach across Lagos and Ogun states.

For continuous updates and more information, please follow the Cohesion Football Tournament on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

