Coffin Maker Speaks On Why Mohbad’s Neck Was Bent Inside Casket

The craftsman responsible for making Mohbad‘s coffin has come out to give an explanation as to why the late singer’s neck appeared bent inside the casket.

It would be recalled that Mohbad passed away on September 12, 2023, and was laid to rest on September 13, 2023, in Ikorodu, Lagos, at the early age of 27.

However, during the burial process, a video surfaced online showing Mohbad’s lifeless body within the casket, with his neck appearing bent, which raised speculations from Nigerians.

READ ALSO:

Clarifying every controversy surrounding why the singer’s neck was bent, the coffin maker has come forward to shed light on the reason for a bent neck position.

The coffin maker earnestly requests that Nigerians refrain from blaming him. He emphasised that there was insufficient time to take precise measurements for Mohbad’s coffins.

According to him, the urgency was driven by the father and the family’s desire for a swift arrangement.

“No time for measurement. You don’t have to blame me for that cause they wanted it fast,” he stated in replies to questions from fans of the late singer.

See the replies below: