June 25, 2025
June 25, 2025
Coffee Boosts Longevity When Consumer Skips Sugar –Study

Drinking a cup or two of coffee every day may help you live longer — but only if you skip the heavy cream and sugar, a new research has suggested. Results of the study were published recently in ‘The Journal of Nutrition’.

The research found that black coffee or coffee with just a little sugar and saturated fat was tied to a lower risk of prem a t u r e death. But when people drank coffee with lots of sweeteners or cream, the health benefits disappeared, reported the ‘Newsmaxhealth’.

“Coffee is among the most-consumed beverages in the world, and with nearly half of American adults reporting drinking at least one cup per day, it’s important for us to know what it might mean for health,” senior author Fang Fang Zhang of Tufts University said.”

