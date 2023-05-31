Coexistence of leadership and sycophancy (II)

This endemic wave of sycophancy sweeping across the lengths and breadth of our political space with uncontrollable rage of inferno, prosecuting our god-sent democracy and fuelling several political movements, unarguably needs to be thoroughly considered as well as checkmated by any leader that bears ‘decency and transparency’ as his watchwords. It’s needless to state that, such way of life requires to be holistically thrown to the waste-bin, which is its rightful place, for eternity. Intriguingly, only but a few had openly condemned this monster that’s gradually, but steadily, getting engraved in the psyche of most Nigerians probably consciously or otherwise, while trading their sense of honour, candour and integrity on the platform of actualizing egotist gains. We must note that, on the average, it’s sycophancy that breeds despotism in any democracy; this is why any leader who truly thinks good of the society or country he leads mustn’t in any way pamper its prac- tice that’s flourishing unabated not just in Nigeria but across the globe. The most worrisome, and perhaps amusing aspect of sycophancy or hypocrisy, is a situation where you would notice those who never wanted a certain per- son to become their leader, suddenly turned to prime ‘supporters’ of his administration, if he eventually emerged victoriously at the polls. How would you reconcile the above scenario? Of course, since their man had been defeated, they decided to take a u-turn to the other side of the road just to quench their selfish urge. Unequivocally, any leader who truly intends to survive or strive successfully in office, needs to distance himself from this set of people who actually mean no good for his administration.

Similarly, on the part of the electorate, if you are sincerely yearning for a positive change, then must individually or collectively, say no to all these partisan activities occurring daily across the federation. The youth being widely reckoned to be the ‘leaders of tomorrow’ must steer clear of pre- sentation of unmerited eulogy to any leader, so that, power would become theirs somebody as they earnestly anticipate; or like Esau, they ought to go ahead and sell their birthright just for a bowl of meats or pot of porridge yam. Another devastating phenomenon, which trig- gers the senses of anyone who understands the societal implications, is that most Nigerians have resorted to adopting it as a norm, or their occu- pation, having inured themselves to it, thereby relegating morality, modesty and integrity to the background. Pitiably, they have no iota of plan in the nearest future to abjure it, or even lose a bit of interest. Against this backdrop, any leadership that’s anchored on truth is expected to do everything within its reach towards ensuring sycophants are not just shown the way out, but thoroughly pros- ecuted, considering the fact that they are deadlier than highway robbers.

Thus, if any leadership is strongly determined to wipe out corruption in the country in its entirety, sycophancy ought to be considered as one of its priorities. It ought to be treated as a crime because it is highly criminal, both before God and mankind. It doesn’t in any way deserve to be harboured within our various institutions and communities, as the case may be. The damage it has caused thus far, if well es- timated, is far more than the damage attributed to other vices to include corruption, graft par- ticularly, kidnapping, robbery, and what have you. Sycophants not just in Nigeria, but the global community as a whole, have taken more than they could chew, hence shouldn’t be spared by any one or authority that truly intends to live up to the people’s expectations. We can’t fold our hands and watch a certain set of deceitful individuals hijack our common patrimony.

It is, therefore, our duty to safeguard our treasury for the good of all. This significantly implies that, there’s a compelling need to enact a strict law that would adequately address the anomaly, which is observed in every such field of human endeavour as, but not limited to, trading, education, health, politics, governance, business, and journalism. It suffices to say that the cankerworm is found in our everyday social, economic, as well as politi- cal lives. Inter alia, our respective families aren’t exempted from the lingering can of worms. Indeed, sycophancy or blarney, which remains a deceptive and fake gesture in any setting, is wicked, inhumane and deadly; hence, needs to be handled as such. Like cancer, it has conspicu- ously eaten up the soul and conscience of Nigeria, and other countries across the globe. While ending the lifespan of this dreaded mon- ster, no one should be seen as being above the law or above mankind. This is, without equivocations, the only way we can achieve our common goal. The monster has taken us aback, hence the need to truncate its unannounced and unlicensed existence. To actualize this, we must be truthful to ourselves no matter whose ox is gored. Think about it!