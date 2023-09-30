COEASU To Join NLC, TUC Industrial Action

The Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU), has declared its willingness to participate in the nationwide industrial action scheduled for October 3, by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

This was contained in a letter dated September 27, 2023, and made available to Saturday Telegraph by the chapter Chairmen of the union in Abuja.

The notice of the indefinite nationwide strike issued by the National Secretariat was signed by Dr Ahmed Bazza Lawan, the General Secretary of the staff union.

The letter reads, “The leadership of the union was in attendance at the emergency NLC NEC meeting of Tuesday, 26th September 202.,”

“The meeting which was attended by NLC affiliates discussed the failure of the government to meet the demands of the labour union in the face of current economic reality.

“It is in the light of the foregoing that all affiliates in attendance unanimously agreed to commence an indefinite strike action on the 3rd of October 2023.

“All chapters are hereby directed by this notice to comply accordingly.”

Saturday Telegraph recalls that the NLC and the TUC had, after an emergency meeting earlier this week, agreed to commence a nationwide strike due to the Federal Government’s failure to implement its policies.

The two congresses agreed to ground activities nationwide from October 3, 2023.