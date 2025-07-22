COEASU Hails Dual Mandate As Boost For Teacher Education

The Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU) has described the implementation of the Dual Mandate in Colleges of Education as a transformative step for teacher education in Nigeria.

COEASU President, Dr. Smart Olugbeko, stated this when he received a delegation of students from various Colleges of Education who visited to appreciate the Union’s role in the Federal Government’s approval of the Dual Mandate, which grants degree-awarding status to Colleges of Education.

Olugbeko commended President Bola Tinubu for signing the bill into law and for supporting the payment of teaching practice stipends to students and lecturers. He revealed that the Federal Government, through the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), is already working on implementing the policy.

He praised TETFund’s exceptional performance under the leadership of Arc. Sonny Echono, describing it as a beacon of excellence in public service and a key partner in sustaining Nigeria’s tertiary education system.

“The involvement of TETFund in the implementation process of the teaching practice stipend is a guarantee of its successful execution,” he said. “TETFund has remained transparent in managing large sums of money and has consistently invited academic unions such as COEASU, ASUU, and ASUP to participate in its monitoring activities. This openness has led to improved operational efficiency.”

According to Olugbeko, TETFund’s transparency and proactiveness have earned it a reputation as one of the best-run government institutions in Nigeria.

He urged the students to be exemplary ambassadors of their institutions and assured them of the Union’s commitment to promoting student welfare and addressing their concerns.

“We are committed to supporting the development of tertiary education in Nigeria, and we will continue to work with all stakeholders to achieve this goal. As teachers in training, you must reflect the qualities expected of educators in all your activities,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the students, Comrade Ahmed Akande applauded COEASU’s leadership for its role in the Dual Mandate’s realisation.

He also urged the Union to push for the monthly payment of teaching practice stipends, similar to what students in engineering and medical fields receive during industrial attachments and housemanship.