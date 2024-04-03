CODO Seeks Keyamo’s Intervention In Developing Accessibility Policy At Airports

The Coalition of Disability Organisation (CODO), has called on the Minister of Aviation, Mr. Festus Keyamo to develop and implement comprehensive accessibility policies and guidelines at all airports in Nigeria. The Program Officer of the Centre for citizens with disability, Florence Attah, who made this known while addressing journalists yesterday in Lagos, said many airports in Nigeria lack adequate infrastructure such as ramp, elevators and accessible restrooms making it difficult for people living with disability to navigate through terminal at the airports.

She said the recent incident involving, Mr. Demola Daniel on March 27, at KFC restaurant, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, is a blatant violation of the national disability act. Noting that “the Debola act typifies the experience of many persons with disabilities that often go unspoken in Nigeria. “We hereby commend him for calling out violators and asserting his rights, however, his action should serve as a deterrence to other corporate organisations and individuals engaging in discriminatory practices across the country.”