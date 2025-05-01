Codix Pharma To Launch In-Vitro Diagnostics Manufacturing Facility

Share

As part of efforts to reduce Nigeria’s dependence on imported medical test materials, Codix Pharma has announced plans to commission Codix Bio Limited, a state-of-the-art in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) manufacturing facility in Sagamu, Ogun State next month.

While briefing the press on the development recently, the Chief Operating Officer, Mary Ogangwu, said the company, Codix Bio Limited, a diagnostics facility for the manufacturing of Rapid Diagnostics Test ( RDT) kits for malaria, HIV, HIV/ Syphilis Combo, Hepatitis B and C amongst other ailments, was due to be launched on May 9.

She said: “Until now, nearly 100 per cent of the rapid diagnostic test kits used in Africa were imported from Europe, North America, and Asia,” Mary remarked.

“Local manufacturing was virtually nonexistent, mainly due to high entry barriers, strict quality requirements, and expertise gaps.”

However, she noted that Codix Pharma was determined to prove that Africa could not only consume healthcare products but could also produce high-quality, reliable solutions.

The company’s vision was not just to make a profit but to contribute to the transformation of Africa’s healthcare infrastructure, ensuring that essential medical products were available to all, regardless of socioeconomic status.

“This milestone is not just about us. It’s about what is possible for Africa,” said the COO of Codix Pharma. Ogangwu said: “Today, we are proud to be recognised for our medical devices, particularly rapid diagnostic test kits and point-of-care devices.

But our true goal has always been backward integration—to localise production and reduce our reliance on imports.”

She disclosed that COVID-19, which exposed Nigeria’s vulnerabilities in healthcare supply chains, became the turning point for Codix Pharma; the shortage of essential medical devices during the pandemic underscored the urgent need for local manufacturing capabilities.

“It was during the pandemic that we realised how fragile our healthcare system really was. “The unavailability of essential products—diagnostics, in particu – lar—was a wake-up call.

We had to take action,” Mary said. This realisation led to the creation of Colexa Biosensor Limited, Codix’s first in-vitro diagnostics factory, dedicated to manufacturing blood glucose meters and strips—the first of its kind in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Now, with the impending launch of Codix Bio Limited, the second manufacturing plant for rapid diagnostic test kits like Malaria, HIV, Hepatitis B and C, and others, Codix Pharma is poised to change the narrative around healthcare in Nigeria.

Ogangwu said these kits were designed for fast, reliable, and affordable testing, helping frontline health workers detect diseases early and initiate treatments without delay.

By localising RDT production, the facility contributes to Africa’s broader agenda of health self-reliance and aligns with World Health Organisation’s Local Production Forum, which advocates sustainable manufacturing systems to withstand global health shocks.

