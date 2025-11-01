Code To Excellence: Oluebube Amadi Honoured As Tech Icon Of The Year

Oluebube Princess Amadi, a multiaward winning Software, Developer Relations, and Open-Source Engineer, has been honored with the prestigious Tech Icon of the Year Award at the Africa Future Leadership Conference and Awards (AFLCA) 10.0.

The recognition celebrates her outstanding contributions to the tech industry, particularly in cloud-native infrastructure, DevOps, and edge computing.

As a key member of NuNet, Oluebube plays a vital role in advancing decentralized compute systems and sustainable edge deployment solutions, making technology more accessible and sustainable globally.

Her technical leadership and expertise have earned her a place among the world’s top open-source contributors, serving as Kubernetes v1.31 Release Docs Lead for the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF). Beyond her technical prowess, Oluebube is a passionate advocate for mentorship, diversity, and inclusion in tech.

Through her work with Open Source Community Africa (OSCA), she has empowered thousands of engineers across 21 countries, creating pathways for emerging talent to thrive in global tech ecosystems.

Her commitment to social impact is further evident in the Oluebube Princess Egbuna Scholarship Fund, which supports the education of individuals from underrepresented backgrounds in technology. Oluebube’s remarkable achievements and dedication to innovation, inspiration, and transformation have made her a globally recognized voice in the future of open-source collaboration and innovation.

Her story embodies the AFLCA spirit, and her work continues to shape the tech landscape in Africa and beyond.

The AFLCA 10.0 award is a testament to Oluebube’s tireless efforts to drive positive change and promote excellence in the tech industry.

Her achievements serve as a beacon of hope, inspiring others to follow in her footsteps and contribute to the growth and development of Africa’s tech ecosystem.