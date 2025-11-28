Code Of Conduct Tribunal Wants Judges’ Retirement Age At 75

…65 years for other workers

The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) is seeking to increase the retirement age for its judges to 75 and for other staff to 65 years. Chairman Mainasara Umar made the presentation yesterday at a public hearing on the bill for an Act to repeal the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act, Cap C15, LFN 2004, and to enact the Code of Conduct Bureau and Anti-Corruption Court Act, 2025, and needs to reflect the same amendment in the Fifth Schedule of the 1999 Constitution.

It was organised by the House of Representatives Committee on AntiCorruption. Umar said the bill seeks to amend Section 25 and raise the retirement age of judges to 75 years, and ensure their removal only via ta wo-thirds legislative resolution to prevent political interference.

He said the bill also seeks to amend Section 23 by changing the name of the court to the Code of Conduct and Anti-Corruption Court. The CCT also proposed a retirement age of 65 years for its staff to ensure that relevant experience is optimised for productivity.

Other amendments proposed, according to the chairman, include section 27, to create a three-judge panel to promote fairness and reduce bias and to also have a minimum of 36 judges to prevent case backlog and ensure nationwide coverage. Umar said: “Collectively strengthen Nigeria’s anti-corruption framework by establishing a specialized, independent, and wellstructured Court capable of ensuring swift and effective adjudication of Code of Conduct breaches.”

He appealed to the lawmakers to give the bill an accelerated hearing and approval. Committee Chairman Kayode Akiolu said strengthening the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) Tribunal and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offenses Commission (ICPC) is crucial for combating corruption in the public sector and restoring Nigerians’ faith in governance.

He said: “These bills to amend the Acts are a neces – s a r y a n d t i m e l y r e s p o n s e aimed at addressing identified gaps and weaknesses. “ O u r o b j e c t ive s i n c l u d e e n h a n c i n g t h e o p e r a t i o n a l independence of these ins t i t u t i o n s, i m p r ov i n g t h e i r investigative and adjudicat o r y p o w e r s , a n d e n s u r i n g t h a t d u e p r o c e s s a n d f a i r h e a r i n g a r e r e s p e c t e d i n t h e h a n d l i n g o f c a s e s i nvo l v i n g public officers.”