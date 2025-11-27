Code Of Conduct Tribunal Seeks Judges’ Retirement Age At 75

The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) has proposed a new retirement age of 75 for its judges and 65 for other court staff.

Mainasara I.K. Umar, Chairman of the CCT, made the presentation on Thursday during a public hearing on a bill to repeal the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act, Cap C15, LFN 2004, and enact the Code of Conduct Bureau and Anti-Corruption Court Act, 2025.

The amendments will also be reflected in the Fifth Schedule of the 1999 Constitution. The event was organized by the House of Representatives Committee on Anti-Corruption.

Umar explained that the bill seeks to amend Section 25 to raise judges’ retirement age to 75 and ensure their removal only through a two-thirds legislative resolution, thereby preventing political interference. The bill also proposes changing the court’s name to the Code of Conduct and Anti-Corruption Court (Section 23).

The Tribunal also recommended a retirement age of 65 for staff to optimize experience and productivity. Other proposed amendments include Section 27, which would establish three-judge panels to promote fairness, reduce bias, and require a minimum of 36 judges to prevent case backlogs and ensure nationwide coverage.

Umar said the proposed amendments would “collectively strengthen Nigeria’s anti-corruption framework by establishing a specialized, independent, and well-structured court capable of ensuring swift and effective adjudication of Code of Conduct breaches.” He urged lawmakers to give the bill accelerated hearing and approval.

In his opening remarks, Hon. Kayode Moshood Akiolu, Chairman of the House Committee on Anti-Corruption, said strengthening the CCT, the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offenses Commission (ICPC) is crucial for combating corruption and restoring Nigerians’ faith in governance.

He noted, “These bills are a necessary and timely response aimed at addressing identified gaps and weaknesses. Our objectives include enhancing operational independence, improving investigative and adjudicatory powers, and ensuring due process and fair hearing for cases involving public officers. A comprehensive consultative process is key to the bill’s success, which is why a broad range of stakeholders has been invited to share their insights.”

Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, represented by Deputy Minority Leader Hon. Aliyu Sani Madaki, added that the CCB, CCT, and ICPC were established as watchdog institutions to enforce ethical standards among public officials and prevent abuse of public office for personal gain.

He observed that Nigeria’s evolving democracy and governance landscape necessitate revisiting the enabling frameworks of these institutions to ensure they are adequately strengthened to meet contemporary challenges.

“This public hearing provides an opportunity to critically examine the proposed amendments and evaluate them against our collective national interest,” he said.