CODAF Launches Methane Reduction Project In Epe

The Community Development Advocacy Foundation (CODAF) has launched its Multi-Solving Actions for Methane Reduction project in Epe Local Government Area of Lagos State, selecting the agrarian community as a model site for a pioneering initiative aimed at reducing methane emissions through zero-waste management practices.

Central to the project is the establishment of a Material Recovery Facility (MRF) a purpose-built, zero-waste model centre designed to convert household and community waste into economic and agricultural value, while tackling environmental challenges such as greenhouse gas emissions.

During a training session for Zero Waste Ambassadors, Zero Waste Farmers Network, and Waste Pickers, Onyeka Titigbe, Assistant Director of Campaigns at CODAF, said the project is a direct response to Nigeria’s growing methane emissions caused by open dumpsites and poor waste disposal systems.

“What we’re currently practicing across Nigeria is a waste-to-dumpsite model, which is unsustainable. Every evening at these sites, smoke suspected to contain methane a dangerous greenhouse gas rises into our atmosphere. What we are introducing is a system that treats waste as a resource,” Titigbe explained.

The Epe MRF is designed to process up to 200 tonnes of waste weekly and is structured into three core components:

The Sorting Section handles separation of textiles, metal, plastic, paper, electronics, and hazardous waste.

The Organic Waste Conversion unit uses Black Soldier Fly (BSF) technology to transform organic waste into compost and animal feed.

The Love Net serves as a BSF breeding area, enhancing sustainable manure production for farming.

A Resource Hub will also be established to train community members on transforming waste into marketable products.

CODAF is partnering with various stakeholders, including the Waste Pickers Association, which will be integrated into the system and compensated for sorted materials, and farmers in Epe, who will receive training to convert organic waste into fertiliser and livestock feed as alternatives to chemical inputs.

Zero Waste Ambassadors, recruited from the local community, will lead household sensitisation campaigns, promote waste sorting, and participate in policy development. “We already have over 20 ambassadors signed up,” said Titigbe. “They will be trained to work closely with households, spread awareness, and engage in monthly review meetings.”

The Zero Waste Farmers Network will promote organic agriculture by encouraging the use of compost and insect-based manure derived from waste.

At the event, Mr. Faith Paulinus, President of the Zero Waste Ambassadors (ZeWA), Akwa Ibom, inaugurated the newly elected Epe chapter, urging them to promote community-driven waste solutions and discourage practices like landfilling and incineration.

Mrs. Aminat Shabi, President of the Epe Farmers’ Association, praised the project: “This is a blessing to our community. It brings cleaner surroundings, creates jobs, and adds value to waste. As farmers, we now have access to affordable organic inputs.”

Livestock and fish farmer Mr. Oladele Ismail Oluwaseyi echoed this sentiment: “Epe is already one of Lagos’ cleanest LGAs. With this initiative, we can maintain that status while generating income and protecting the environment.”

Mr. Hakeem Genti, Secretary of the Epe Waste Pickers Association, expressed appreciation for CODAF’s inclusive approach: “We’ve been doing this work for years, but this project offers us an organised system, better earnings, and a healthier community.”

CODAF revealed that the land for the facility—two plots—was donated by the Epe Local Government Council. The project will run for two years, after which ownership will be fully transferred to the community.

“This isn’t a profit-making venture,” said Titigbe. “The aim is to empower the community and promote a zero-waste future where waste becomes a resource and a source of wealth.”

Looking ahead, CODAF plans to expand the initiative statewide through the establishment of a Zero Waste Parliament that will engage stakeholders such as LAWMA, LASEMA, and the Lagos State Ministry of Environment in policy advocacy for sustainable waste management.