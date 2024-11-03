Cocomanella celebrates 6 years of style and substance

Share

Cocomanella, a renowned fashion brand recently marked its 6th anniversary with a special event titled “Shop & Chops.”

The exclusive gathering not only honoured the brand’s loyal customers but also served as an avenue to unveil the brand’s latest collection, “Colours of Africa,” and the launch of its global online shopping platform.

“Shop & Chops” encapsulates Cocomanella’s commitment to celebrating African-inspired fashion.

The brand’s founder and creative director, Oluwatobi Oluremi Judah, shares insights into the journey: “We’ve grown organically through referrals, Instagram, and the support of our loved ones. This year, we’ve taken a significant step by building a dedicated team and launching our e-commerce platform to reach a global audience.”

Inspired by strong women, Judah’s designs reflect a blend of elegance and comfort.

“If you look at our logo, it’s a woman on a horse, holding a sword in one hand and a book in the other. That symbolizes my mom. I was raised by a very strong woman, and her mother—my grandma, Kaiti—was also incredibly strong and fashionable. Their influence, coupled with my love for beautiful fabrics, has shaped my aesthetic.” she noted.

Onyemeh Stephanie, the brand’s manager, echoes this sentiment: “Cocomanella is for the modern woman who embraces her femininity and diverse roles. We strive to create affordable luxury that empowers women to look and feel their best. We are glad to have come this far.”

