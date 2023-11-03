Cocoa Surge: ‘Time To Negotiate Better Deals For Farmers

With global price of cocoa spiking up astronomically, the time has come for Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire to collaborate with other regional countries, such as Nigeria and Cameroon, to negotiate a better position for their cocoa farmers, ensuring sustainable cultivation. Indeed, the global price of cocoa spiking up is a direct response to dwindling cocoa output in West Africa. However, the crisis in the global cocoa sector puts cocoa producers in a stronger negotiating position for better welfare and rewarding for cocoa farmers at this period.

In particular, there are many strategies these countries can explore, including supply management (such as buffer stocks, export controls, or quotas), price premiums and value addition. In September, cocoa futures reached a 44-year price peak due to mounting concerns over reduced supplies from the region. The price surge could prove to be a critical moment for cocoa farming and policy in West Africa.

The cocoa-producing belt of West Africa is responsible for generating over 80 per cent of the total global output. Between them, Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire contribute more than 60 per cent to the global output. Ghana is the second-biggest producer in the world and cocoa is a vital component of the country’s economy. However, the global price spike has led West African governments to increase the guaranteed producer prices to farmers.

Ghana recently raised the state-guaranteed cocoa price paid to farmers by two thirds. The announcement means that Ghana’s cocoa farmers will be paid 20,943 cedis ($1,837) per tonne for the upcoming 2023- 2024 season, up from 12,800 cedis. Cameroon, the world’s fourth-largest cocoa producer, raised the price cocoa farmers get to 1,500 CFA francs ($2.50) per kilogram, a 25 per cent jump from the previous rate of 1,200 CFA francs.

This increase is even more significant than Ghana’s when factoring in Cameroon’s single-digit inflation. Additionally, the Cote d’Ivoire government has announced a rise in the producer price. An economic researcher, Michael E Odijie, a research associate, UCL, who has extensively studied and written about cocoa production in West Africa, contended that the recent shortages could be harnessed to strengthen the position of cocoa producers, adding this will enable them address the structural challenges ingrained in cocoa production value chain.

According to him, rising production costs has not been recognised in the value of cocoa beans. Farmers, therefore haven’t been able to earn enough income and this has led to unsustainable farming practices. The research associate said: “In my view, West African countries should use the cocoa shortage as negotiating leverage against multinational corporations to address these structural issues.

Both Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire must recognise this pivotal moment. They must take the lead, and frame the current production challenges as deep- seated structural problems requiring solutions, rather than as short-term issues.”