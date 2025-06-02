Cocoa: Shippers, Farmers In Dilemma Over $4bn Export Earnings

Share

Moves by the Federal Government to ensure that farmers and exporters earn $4 billion from 500,000 metric tonnes of cocoa in the 2025 season may not be realistic, following complaints and fear to access new yields.

Findings from Cocoa Farmers Association of Nigeria (CFAN) revealed that accessing the new cocoa varieties, which bear fruit within 18 months, has remained a challenge in the country. Cocoa is majorly used for cocoa paste, chocolate, cocoa butter and cocoa liquor, which are commonly consumed across the globe.

According to the National President of the association, Adegoke Adeola, the demand for the variety of the new cocoa seedlings is very high when compared to supply.

Early in the year, government had set a production target of 500,000 tonnes for the 2024-2025 season, which will move the country into fourth place behind Ivory Coast, Ghana and Indonesia.

However, CFAN president said that many cocoa farmers were still recycling the old varieties of five to seven years gestation period, leading to the current frustration.

He added: “There is a new cocoa variety that has 18 months gestation period to fruit and this is a game changer in the sector.”

Adegoke appealed to the Federal Government to adequately fund research institutes to enable them create germplasm, essential for the availability of new cocoa varieties, noting that there were few nurseries in Nigeria to meet the capacity to supply the new cocoa varieties to farmers in the country thereby making creating a demand gap.

The president said that many Nigerian youths were now venturing into cocoa farming because of increase in price of the commodity in the international market in 2024.

According to him, “agronomy practices is gaining momentum as well as pesticide application. If we are able to have much availability of new cocoa seedlings that have 18 months duration, then it will be a big blessing to Nigeria and the country will not be struggling to increase from 200 metric tonnes to 500 metric tonnes.”

Also, the Director of Cocoa Farmers Alliance of Africa (CFAA), United Kingdom branch, Mr Dapo Ladegbaye, said that cocoa farmers in Nigeria until recently were disillusioned and frustrated because of the low price of the commodity in the international market.

Ladegbaye stressed that since government is diversifying the economy from oil and gas to nonoil, there was now hope for the country’s cocoa farmers.

He explained: “This is the first time the youth are interested in cocoa farming and see it as a future for Africa and world. “We need money to take advantage of the booming cocoa sector. The challenge is funding because cocoa is capital intensive.”

He stressed that Nigeria would soon become a cocoa destination in the world with the support of the Federal Government to the industry.

Also, an official of Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria (CRIN), Dr Yemisi Lawal, said that Nigerians were beginning to see cocoa as a business rather than mere farming practice, noting that the price boom of 2024, which saw cocoa price rise from N1,200 to as high as N18,500 per kilogramme, had made many Nigerians develop more interest in cocoa cultivation.

She said that the Federal Government had been funding research projects in the institute while the institute was working assiduously to make new cocoa varieties available to cocoa farmers.

Recall that data from International Trade Centre on goods had indicated that The Netherlands imported $807.18 million worth of cocoa and cocoa preparations from Nigeria in 2024, adding that Germany purchased $400 million worth of the beans.

It was revealed that the increase in demand from confectionery, food and beverages industries has fueled the growth of the cocoa products industry.

Recall that data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) explained that the country exported N1.54 trillion in 2024 from N171 billion in the corresponding period of 2023.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the country’s cocoa export rose 92 per cent from N624.71 billion in Q3 of 2024. Also, the NBS noted earnings rose by 73 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis from N890.72 billion in Q3 of 2024, while superior quality cocoa beans worth N477.95 billion and N108.09 billion were shipped to the Netherlands and Malaysia, respectively.

Also, standard quality cocoa beans worth N110.84 billion and N48.96 billion were exported to the Netherlands and Belgium respectively.

Meanwhile the Federal Government has inaugurated a Technical Implementation Committee for the 10-year National Cocoa Plan in Abuja.

According to the Minister of Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, the plan aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda, which seeks to reduce unemployment and achieve the broader vision of a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

Also, Head of the Commodities and Export Department of the Ministry of Trade and Investment, Hajiya Hajara Usman, outlined how the ministry plans to achieve the over $300 billion investment in the Cocoa Plan by 2032.

She said: “For the 10-Year National Cocoa Plan, it is expected that the Federal Government will contribute 27 per cent, the cocoa-producing states will contribute 13 per cent, local governments will provide five per cent, and the private sector will contribute 30 per cent.

Additionally, the donor sector and the global industry will account for 25 per cent.”

