Cocoa Price: CapitalSage GMD Advocates Value Addition

Worried by the declining price of cocoa in the international market, Mr. John Alamu, Founder and Group Managing Director of CapitalSage Holdings, has called for accelerated investment in value addition to the product.

Alamu also called for agricultural industrialisation as the defining strategy for Ondo State’s long-term economic transformation, given its place among the comity of cocoa-producing states in the country.

Speaking at the Ondo Investment Summit 2026, themed “The New Ondo: Forging the Pathway to Prosperity,” Alamu urged investors and policymakers to prioritise large-scale processing, manufacturing, and integrated value chain development as the foundation for sustainable growth.

According to him, although Ondo State possesses the agricultural depth, strategic positioning, and human capital required to emerge as a leading industrial hub, real prosperity will depend on the scale of investment committed to transforming agricultural output into higher-value products.

He described value addition as the central lever of sustainable transformation, noting that it strengthens economic output, creates skilled employment, retains wealth within the state, and deepens Nigeria’s participation in global value chains.

Drawing from his experience in reviving moribund factories and repositioning them into production powerhouses, Alamu stressed that large-scale agro-processing is both proven and scalable.

He said, “Through Johnvents Group, a global value chain participant and agro-processing subsidiary of CapitalSage Holdings, previously dormant industrial assets have been revitalised into fully operational manufacturing hubs.

“What started as a single distressed cocoa facility in Akure has expanded into a network of ten factories across four major towns in Ondo State.

“The facilities include an 18,000-metric-tonne cocoa processing plant in Akure, a 30,000-metric-tonne Premium Cocoa Products facility in Ile-Oluji, and the Noble-Eagle Industrial Complex in Idanre and Owo, producing cocoa derivatives, edible oils, seasoning cubes, beverages, and animal feed for both domestic and international markets.”

Currently, Johnvents Group employs over 3,000 people directly and indirectly, integrates more than 20,000 farmers into structured supply networks, and supports more than 10,000 students through education, vocational training, and sports initiatives.

Alamu emphasised that the next phase of growth requires scale, expanded processing capacity, stronger infrastructure, and sustained collaboration between government and private capital.

He also called for continued focus on reliable power supply, regulatory clarity, predictable policy frameworks, and infrastructure expansion, noting that when government reduces friction and private capital moves decisively, transformation accelerates.

