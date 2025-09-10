Cocoa: Nigeria’s Projected Earnings To Shrink By 22% To N2.43trn

Weak global cocoa demand will further lessen Nigeria’s earnings this year to only N3.43 trillion ($2.22 billion) as price of the commodity fell to $7, 276 per tonne or 22 per cent from $9,300 per tonne in two months. The Federal Government had projected that the country would produce 500,000 tonnes valued $3.63 billion by December 2025.

However, Nigeria’s Cocoa Association (NCA) said that output would not exceed 305,000 tonnes, noting that production would fall -11 per cent y/y from 344,000 tonnes in 2024. Nigerian cocoa farmers depend on trees that have passed their prime productive years, leading to lower yields and higher susceptibility to pests and fungal infections.

Besides, it was learnt that lack of large-scale tree replacement initiatives had also compounded the decline, despite repeated calls for sector reforms. Although, Nigeria’s June cocoa exports rose +0.9 per cent y/y to 14,597 tonnes but the International Cocoa Organisation (ICCO) in its 2025 report explained that cocoa prices experienced price swings over the month under review, saying that last year’s tight supply conditions pushed prices significantly high, averaging $10,251 per tonne in London and exceeding $9,300 per tonne.

In early June 2025, nearby cocoa futures surged by 8 per cent in both markets as price climbed from $8,566 to $9,245 per tonne in London and from $9,436 to $10,175 per tonne. The organisation said that in the final week of June 2025, concerns re-emerged as excessive rainfall raised the risk of a worsening black pod outbreak in West Africa, threatening yields.

Recall in August, the Federal Government reaffirmed its commitment to expanding Nigeria’s cocoa industry while ensuring full compliance with the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), positioning the crop as a key driver of economic diversification, job creation, and sustainable trade.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Agribusiness and Productivity Enhancement, Kingsley Uzoma, explained at the Nigeria-EU Cocoa Roundtable on EUDR Compliance held in Abuja that cocoa was a vital driver of the country’s economic diversification agenda.

Uzoma noted: “Cocoa is a cornerstone of Nigeria’s economic diversification agenda, standing as a strategic non-oil export that fuels our transition from petroleum dependency. “Cocoa is no longer just a commodity; it is a strategic lever in our economic transformation.

“This positions cocoa as a vital contributor, accounting for roughly 29 per cent of our total agricultural exports and 5.6 per cent of non-oil exports overall. “Our government remains committed to agricultural sustainability, value addition, and global trade standards.

Under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, we are creating an enabling environment that catalyses public–private partnerships, empowers communities, and drives a greener, more prosperous Nigeria.

“It requires traceability, due diligence, and proof of deforestation-free supply chains, reinforcing environmental stewardship. The EUDR aligns with Nigeria’s green economy agenda, advancing our goals to combat climate change, preserve biodiversity, and build resilient agricultural systems.”

He noted that cocoa production supported more than 300,000 smallholder farmers, who produce approximately 80 per cent of the country’s output and contribute roughly six per cent to the global supply with Nigeria targeting 500,000 tonnes by 2025.

Uzoma added that much needed to be done to fully establish effective compliance mechanisms, citing financing constraints and urging innovative funding solutions such as a dedicated cocoa sector credit line with flexible repayment terms.