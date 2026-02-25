Cocoa: Nigeria’s Earnings To Drop 60% Over Unstable Price

Nigerian cocoa beans price may fall by 60 per cent from $10,000 in February 2025 to $4,000 per metric tonnes following over supply in the global market estimated at 1.1 million tonnes as at Friday last week.

In Q1 2025, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said that earnings from cocoa exports was over N1.23 trillion, a 220 per cent increase year-on-year from N384.1 billion in Q1 2024.

However, this year, it is feared that earnings will be cut off by 60 per cent or N738 billion in Q1 2026 because of the sharp downward trend in the price of the beans. Also, Ghana and Ivory Coast are facing similar situation as international buyers are reluctant to pay normal prices for the beans to avoid shortages.

Last week, Ghana cut the official price it pays its cocoa farmers by nearly 30 per cent for supplies for the 2025/26 growing season as Ivory Coast is considering a similar cut. This brings the month-to-date loss to over 10 per cent as International Cocoa Organisation (ICCO) said that cocoa inventories rose to a 5-month high of 2.07 million bags.

In December 2025, Nigerian cocoa exports rose +17 per cent y/y to 54,799 tonnes, following undercutting price to boost export, however ICCO said the glut in the global market has changed the situation.

Recall that Nigeria’s cocoa exports dropped 7 per cent yearover-year to 35,203 metric tonnes valued N217 billion ($159 million) in the month of November 2025 as price sinked to $4,400 per tonne from $5,808 per tonne at a time the Federal Government was pushing for higher value from raw production to local processing.

The country’s exporters earned $1.23 billion in 2025 from Netherlands, Germany and other European countries, following Nigeria’s gradual shift toward value added processing.

In 2025, the Netherlands imposed an zero import duty tariffs on raw cocoa beans from Nigeria to enable it ship 112,000 tonnes of the beans valued N900 billion ($687 million). It noted that for processed cocoa products, preferential tariff rates apply, provided specific customs and regulatory requirements are met.

It was gathered that the Netherlands is the primary destination for Nigeria’s cocoa exports, importing around 39.70 per cent of total Nigerian cocoa bean exports at an average price of $6,141 per tonne. In 2024, the Netherlands imported $809 million worth of cocoa beans and first quarter of 2025, shipment was N344.17 billion, according to National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The bureau noted in its trade report that total cocoa’s export in Q1 2025 was more than 200 per cent above the bean gains in the corresponding period of 2024 (N421.78 billion) and higher than the 2023 value of N108.62 billion.

The bureau also stressed that in Q1 2025, the country exported N1.23 trillion worth of raw cocoa beans; Q2 2025, N485.5 billion. Also in 2024, NBS noted that N624.71 billion worth of cocoa bean left the country in Q3 and N1.2 trillion in Q4 of 2024.