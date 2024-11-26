Cocoa: Nigerian Dealers To Earn $2.73bn From Soaring Global Price

Share

Nigeria exporters are to earn $2.73 billion from the 300,000 tonnes of cocoa beans projected for shipment as price suddenly rose by 21 per cent from $7,200 per tonne to 9,086 per tonne in two weeks.

The hike in price in the global market was traced to harsh weather ravaging the West Africa cocoa belt. As at the weekend, the adverse weather underpinning cocoa production in Nigeria had pushed prices to soar speedily, with New York cocoa posting a 2-1/2 month high and London cocoa posting a 4-1/4 month high.

However, findings revealed that if the harsh weather should persist, with the current price of $9,086 per tonne, Nigeria may lose 90,000 tonnes of the beans valued at $817.7 million.

There has been reports of high mortality rates of cocoa buds on trees, increased disease risk because of the heavy rain, leading to poor crop yields and quality.

Worried over inadequate production and low export, on August 30, the International Cocoa Association (ICCO) raised its 2023/24 global cocoa deficit estimate to -462,000 tonnes from May’s -439,000 tonnes, the largest deficit in over 60 years.

Also, ICCO cut its 2023/24 cocoa production estimate to 4.330 million tonnes from May’s 4.461 million tonnes. In the first quarter of the year, importers have entertained the fear that Nigeria may lose N876 billion in earnings in 2023/24 export because of weather and fungi.

In January this year, findings also revealed that export of graded and certified cocoa was traded at $3,889 per metric tonne in the Southwest, leading to 37 per cent in price increase in less than one month and 57.2 per cent between January and November 2024.

Since January, findings revealed that the international market price of cocoa had surged by 130 per cent this year, reaching a peak of $9,900 per tonne. In February, the spot price rose to $4,841, $6,443 and $6,866 respectively.

By March, prices escalated to $9,828, April, setting a record high of $12,216 before nose diving to $7,200 early November before picking again to $9,082.

Recall that the Cocoa Association of Nigeria (CAN) had said that cocoa is widely produced in Oyo, Ondo, Ekiti and Ogun states which account for 70 per cent of Nigeria’s annual production.

Also, the Cocoa Farmers Association of Nigeria (CFAN) had forecast that it would increase production in the country to 500,000 metric tonnes in 2024 but bad weather has affected the projection.

In the first quarter of 2024, Nigeria’s cocoa earnings surged by 279 per cent driven by elevated cocoa prices as data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) indicated that cocoa exports reached a value of N408.66 billion in the first three months of the year, up from N107.59 billion during the same period in 2023.

Since then, the market has faced ongoing instability, with supply fears fueling continued volatility.

Meanwhile, a new research by CoBank’s Knowledge Exchange indicated cocoa prices have been rallying on expectations of lower supplies across the major cocoa producing regions in West Africa, which accounts for almost 70 per cent of the world’s cocoa beans production.

In the last two weeks, cocoa prices jumped after forecaster, Maxar Technologies, who said that parts of Ghana and Nigeria were experiencing dry and hot weather that could impact the cocoa mid-crop, which officially starts in April.

Also, Barry Callebaut, one of the world’s largest chocolate producers said that while cocoa crops in West Africa were showing significant improvement versus last year the step up still not at the levels seen in the 2022/23 season.

On the negative side is news that the pace of the Ivory Coast cocoa harvest is picking up, which is boosting supplies.

Government data today showed that Ivory Coast farmers shipped 454,624 tonnes of cocoa to ports from October 1 to November 10, up +30 per cent from 348,560 tonnes shipped the same time last year. The Ivory Coast is the world’s largest cocoa producer.

