Cocoa House @60: OICL Embarks On Health Walk, Donates Baby Items To Orphanage

The Odu’a Investment Company Limited (OICL) on Friday embarked on a health walk and also donated baby items worth millions of naira to the Ibadan Motherless Babies Home, Yemetu, as part of activities marking the 60th anniversary of iconic Cocoa House, Dugbe.

After the health walk, the staff and management of OICL visited the Motherless Babies Home, located on Omolewa Avenue, where philanthropic gesture was extended to babies in the non-governmental organisation dedicated to preventing infant mortality among children from impoverished backgrounds and motherless homes.

The health walk, led by the company’s top management team, kicked off at Cocoa House, through Dugbe and Mokola, and terminated at the Yemetu Home.

The exercise and donation were part of a week-long programme organized to commemorate Cocoa House’s 60 years as a landmark symbol of Western Nigeria’s economic legacy.

In his address after the exercise, the OICL Group Managing Director, Mr. Abdulrahman Yinusa, said the initiative was part of the company’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and inclusivity.

According to him, “We want to ensure that no one is left behind. Whether a child has both parents, one parent, or none, they remain part of our society. This is our small contribution, and we hope others will emulate it,” he said.

Assistant Matron of the home, Mrs. Aderiola Oke, who received the team and the gifts, expressed gratitude to Odu’a Investment for the gesture, describing the donation as timely and impactful.

“All the items donated were exactly what we needed. We are happy and grateful to God,” she said.

“To her, the support would greatly ease the home’s daily needs, especially for essentials such as pampers and milk.