Cocoa Farmers Seek Aiyedatiwa’s Intervention On Forest Farming Policy

Cocoa farmers operating in the Idanre and Akure Forest Reserves of Ondo State have appealed to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to review the amount payable to the state government under the new forest farming policy.

Through their lawyer, Prof. Olugbenga Oke-Samuel, the farmers urged the government to reconsider the proposed framework governing farming activities in forest reserves, particularly the levies introduced under the Polygon Mapping Initiative.

The initiative, introduced in line with the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), requires each farmer to pay ₦250,000 per hectare, ₦150,000 for polygon mapping and ₦100,000 for agro-forestry with the farming permit valid for only five years.

While commending the government’s effort to align with international environmental standards, the farmers pleaded for a downward review of the charges, which they described as excessive and burdensome.

In a letter to the Governor titled “Appeal for Compassionate Review of Proposed Forest Farming Policy,” Oke-Samuel wrote that the financial and structural implications of the policy “are deeply burdensome and threaten the farmers’ livelihoods.”

He explained that cocoa prices have dropped sharply from ₦14,000 to ₦6,000 per kilo, while the Ministry of Agriculture recently increased grading fees from ₦11,000 per tonne to ₦22,000 per kilo, amounting to ₦660,000 per trailer of cocoa, a development he described as “unsustainable for peasant farmers.”

The farmers further noted that they had previously paid ₦20,000 per hectare under the old regime, reflecting their commitment to compliance and sustainable practices.

They also questioned why the government could not subsidize the cost of mapping, noting that exporters in Ondo State had been mapping cocoa farmlands in free areas at no cost to farmers, often providing incentives.

Describing the ₦100,000 tree-planting levy as excessive, the farmers argued that a measure of seeds capable of producing 1,000 trees costs only ₦5,000, raising concerns about fairness and transparency in the agro-forestry component.

They also criticized the disparity between peasant farmers and large-scale investors, noting that while smallholders are granted only five-year permits, major investors enjoy long-term leases at much lower per-hectare costs.

The farmers expressed confidence in Governor Aiyedatiwa’s commitment to equity, sustainability, and inclusive development, urging him to “act in the interest of fairness and economic justice.”