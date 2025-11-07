Cocoa Farmers Seek Aiyedatiwa’s Intervention On Forest Farming Policy

Cocoa Farmers operating in Idanre and Akure Forest Reserve area of Ondo State have appealed to Gov- ernor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to review the amount payable to the government’s ac- count on the farming areas being used for cocoa plantation.

The farmers, through their lawyer, Prof Olugbenga Oke-Samuel said the govern- ment should review its policy that deals with the proposed government policy on farming areas and the amount payable to the government’s purse as grading fees.

The state government has introduced the Polygon Mapping initiative in forest reserves in compliance with the European Union’s Deforestation Regulation (EUDR). Under the proposed framework, each farmer is required to pay a levy of N250,000 per hectare, with N150,000 for polygon mapping and N100,000 for Agro-Forestry, with a farming permit valid for only five years.

However, the farmers appreciated the government’s policy on the polygon mapping initiative in compliance with international standards but appealed to Governor Aiyedatiwa to reduce the amount payable to the government’s coffers.

Oke-Samuel, in his letter to the Governor titled; “Appeal for Compassionate Review of Proposed Forest Farming Policy,” sought compassionate intervention regarding the newly proposed government policy on farming activities in forest reserves, particularly the Polygon Mapping initiative and the AgroForestry programme.

It read “While our clients appreciate the state government’s commitment to environmental sustainability and global trade standards, the financial and structural implications of the policy are deeply burden- some and threaten their livelihoods.”

The farmers said, “Under the proposed framework, each farmer is required to pay a levy of N250,000 per hectare, N150,000 for polygon mapping, and N100,000 for Agro-Forestry with a farming permit valid for only five years.

This policy, though well-intentioned, presents several critical challenges: “The price of cocoa has dropped drastically from ₦14,000 to ₦6,000 per kilo. Despite this downturn, the Ministry of Agriculture recently increased the grading fee from N11,000 per tonne to N22,000 per kilo, resulting in a N660,000 levy per trailer of cocoa. This dual pressure is unsustainable for peasant farmers.”