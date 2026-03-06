Cocoa Exporter, Sunbeth, Floats N200bn Commercial Paper Programm

Sunbeth Global Concepts Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading cocoa exporters and a top five contributor to nonoil exports, has secured approval to establish a N200 billion Commercial Paper (CP) Programme and has launched up to N100 billion in Series 1, 2 and 3 issuances under the programme.

The issuance, structured across 180-day, 270-day and 364- day tenors, is aimed at financing the company’s contractual working capital requirements, including inventory procurement and the execution of physical and hedged offtake obligations within its export operations.

The offer opened on Friday, February 27, 2026, and is expected to close on Thursday, March 5, 2026, while allotment and settlement are scheduled for Friday, March 6, 2026. The offer has a minimum subscription of N5 million and thereafter in multiples of N1,000.

The Commercial Papers will be quoted on FMDQ Securities Exchange and/or the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX). Founded in 2017, Sunbeth has exported more than 200,000 metric tonnes of cocoa beans and about 60,000 metric tonnes of cashew nuts to international markets.

In 2025, the company recorded revenue exceeding N600 billion, reflecting its growing influence within Nigeria’s agricultural export sector. The company works directly with over 30,000 farmers and collaborates with more than 250 local buying agents across the country.

Its global strategic partners include Cargill, GCB Group, JB Cocoa, Touton, Macquarie and StoneX, providing diversified offtake opportunities and access to multiple export destinations across Europe, Asia and the United States.

Chief Operating Officer of Sunbeth Global Concepts Limited, Nzubechukwu Anisiobi, said the programme demonstrates the company’s disciplined capital strategy and strong credit profile.

According to him, the establishment of the N200 billion Commercial Paper Programme reflects the company’s structured approach to funding and liquidity management, particularly in a working capital-intensive export business.

He noted that access to structured short-term funding will strengthen liquidity, support efficient contract execution and help maintain balance sheet stability.

Anisiobi added that the programme also reflects the confidence of the capital market in the company’s governance framework, earnings resilience and risk management structure.

Sunbeth is rated A2 by DataPro and GCR on the short term scale, while it holds an A rating from DataPro and BBB+ from GCR on the long-term scale. The ratings reflect the company’s strong market position as a major cocoa exporter in Nigeria, solid revenue base, sound earnings outlook, strong capacity to meet financial obligations and experienced management team.