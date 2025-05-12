Cocoa Allotees To CDS: Soldiers Intimidating Us In C’River

Share

Contractors, who are Cocoa allottees in Cross River State’s Abonita Government Estate have appealed to the Chief of Defense Staff, Gen, Christopher Musa, to withdraw soldiers from the cocoa estate in Ikom, Central Cross River over intimidation and threat to lives and property in the area.

Speaking to journalists in Calabar at the weekend, the allotees, led by Mr.Nic Ntu noted that the presence of soldiers at the estate was inimical to the business and security at the estate, saying withdrawal of soldiers from the estate would mark the beginning of relief.

Other alotees who joined Mr. Ntui to appeal for the withdrawal of the soldiers include , Mr. Joseph Ekong, Pastor Duke Njor, Ekuri Boniface, Nic Ntui, Clement Isong-Amba, Pastor Etta Roland, among others.

Mr. Nic Ntui, who spoke on behalf of allottees, alleged that the soldiers, have been “ accompanying” one of the alotees to instigate crisis at the estate, thus preventing them from accessing their cocoa plots which , according to them, they legitimately paid money into coffers of the state government.

“There’s already an existing ruling in suit No: HM/73/2020. And dismissal in suit No:HC/MSC 24/2024. An action by way of prerogative orders of mandamus and prohibition,” Ntui maintained.

Share