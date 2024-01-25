Cockroaches Could Spread Antimicrobial Resistance, Infections

Scientists have linked cockroaches to serious food-borne viruses, making it imperative that house- holds should keep them at bay so as to maintain high levels of hygiene. Scientists have said a new study has found that cockroaches could be helping to spread antimicrobial resistance (AMR) through their collection of microbes, such as bacteria, fungi and viruses that naturally live on and in their bodies, and their genes. This, they believe, is facilitated by the fact that many cockroach species live in dense groups and have frequent contact, as do people living in urban environments. The findings of the study is published in ‘mSystems Journal’. The study suggests that the numerous microorganisms residing on and within cockroaches, and potentially other organisms, may be contributing to the dissemination of antimicrobial resistance genes.

In the study, researchers introduced tetracycline, an antibiotic used to treat various bacterial infections, into the diet of Pycnoscelus surinamensis cockroaches – a highly social species that lives in close-knit groups. They then observed an increase in the prevalence of tetracycline resistance genes in bacteria living in the guts of the treated cockroaches. The next step was to allow an un- treated group of cockroaches to interact with the tetracycline-treated ones. After these interactions, the un- treated cockroaches showed increased resistance to tetracycline, along with increased resistance in the soil bacteria in their enclosures. The level of resistance depended on the extent and frequency of interactions between treated and untreated cockroaches.

The results of the study show that the transmission of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) may not be solely due to the direct overuse of antibiotics. It suggests that animals with AMR genes in their microbiomes can interact with those without, potentially allowing AMR genes to be transferred between them. Further research in mammals is needed to validate these findings and extend the implications to humans. “While cockroaches might not replicate the complexities of human or mammalian microbiomes, they of- fer a tractable, relevant and efficient system for studying the dynamics of AMR transmission, especially in the context of densely populated urban environments,” the researchers said. Another study published in the National Library of Medicine details that cockroaches have the potential to transmit pathogenic bacteria with antibiotic resistance.

“The night-time habits and behaviour of cockroaches may render them as a potential vector for a range of pathogenic microorganisms. Cock- roaches can readily move from a contaminated environment and provide an opportunity for bacteria to contaminate the food, utensils, and food preparation areas,” the study showed. “Also, they forage readily on faeces, sputum, skin scrapings, other human debris, and diverse foodstuffs. Consumed bacteria can thrive in the cockroach’s digestive system, for at least a couple of months or even years. The bacteria can then be passed through its droppings,” the study said. “Cockroaches depend on their wings, legs, and cuticles for grooming. This may increase the likelihood of direct contact with contaminated surfaces. Potential pathogens can be easily spread by contact between the contaminated cockroaches and food, eating utensils as well as drinking vessels.

“The spread of potentially pathogenic bacteria could occur by cock- roach regurgitation or faecal pellet deposition into human foodstuffs. Also, they expel portions of partially consumed food and drop faeces at intervals. They also release a smelly discharge from their mouths and glands. In general, the literature il- lustrates that due to their mobility and frequent contact with humans, they may be a vector of infections.”