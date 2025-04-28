Cocaine Trafficking: Lebanon Returnee, Two Others Bag 17 Years Jail Term

Share

Three drug traffickers; Chijioke Nnanna Igbokwe, Ezechi Lyke Cyprian and Okeke Ebuka Igwe, have been sentenced to a cummulative jail term of 17 years by the Federal High Court in Lagos for trafficking in 7.3kg of cocaine.

Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa and Justice Daniel Osiagor delivered the separate verdicts, convicting the defendants following their guilty pleas. Igbokwe, a Lebanon returnee, and Cyprian, a commercial driver and father of four, were convicted for trafficking 6.243 kilograms of cocaine.

Justice Lewis-Allagoa sentenced Igbokwe to five years imprisonment, with an option of paying a fine of N10 million, while Cyprian received a three-year sentence, also with an option to pay a fine of N5 million.

Separately, Igwe, a spare parts dealer at the Auto Parts and Machinery Dealers Association (ASPAMDA) Trade Fair Complex along Badagry Expressway, was convicted for trafficking 1.10 kilograms of cocaine.

Justice Osiagor sentenced him to seven years imprisonment but gave the option of a N4 million fine in lieu of the jail term. The three men were prosecuted by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) through its counsel, Abu Ibrahim, who detailed their offences before the court.

According to the prosecutor, Igbokwe was apprehended on January 26, 2025, during inward clearance of passengers aboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight from Addis Ababa at the E-Arrival Hall of Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos. He was found in possession of 1.943 kilograms of cocaine concealed inside his luggage.

Cyprian was arrested on February 23, 2025, along the Gbagada-Oshodi Expressway while transporting 4.3 kilograms of cocaine hidden in a white Toyota Sienna bus with registration number LSR 117 GR. Igwe’s arrest occurred on February 21, 2025, at ASPAMDA Market.

It was discovered by the NDLEA that 1.10 kilograms of cocaine concealed in auto parts was being planned to be exported with the aid of an accomplice, Nweze Okechukwu, affiliated with a logistics company named All Best Cargo. Ibrahim informed the court that the three men had no lawful authority to possess or transport the narcotic substance.

Upon arraignment, all three defendants pleaded guilty to the charges preferred against them. Their respective defence counsel, Chief Benson Ndakara, Anthony Nnamoko, and Dennis Warri, appealed for leniency, urging the court to impose non-custodial sentences given that the accused were first-time offenders without prior criminal records.

The judges, however, opted for custodial sentences, albeit with options of fines, noting the grave threat posed by drug trafficking to society.

In addition to the prison sentences and fines, Justice Lewis-Allagoa ordered that the 2,500 Lebanese pounds found on Igbokwe during his arrest be forfeited to the Federal Government

Share