Cocaine Smuggling: Court Convicts 10 Thai Sailors, Fines Vessel $4M

Share

Justice Daniel Osiagor of a Federal High Court in Lagos has convicted ten Thai nationals and their vessel, MV Chayanee Naree, for trafficking 32.9 kilograms of cocaine into Nigeria. The court’s verdict was sequel to a plea bargain agreement between the convicted sailors and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The convicted crew members; Krilerk Tanakhan, Boonlert Hansoongnern, Jakkarin Booncharoen, Thammarong Puttlek, Worrapat Paopinta, Marut Kantaprom, Werapat Somboonying, Urkit Amsri, Panudet Jaisuk and Amrat Thawom, were arrested on October 13, 2021, upon their arrival in Apapa, Lagos, from Brazil.

The vessel and sailors were initially arraigned in February 2022 alongside nine Nigerian co-defendants, Samuel Messiah, Ishaya Maisamari, Ilesanmi Ayo Abbey, Osabeye Stephen, Gbenga Ogunfadeke, Kayode Buletiri, Rilwan Omotosho Liasu, Saidi Sule Alani, and Jamiu Adewale Yusuf on charges of conspiracy, unlawful transportation, and importation of cocaine, in violation of Sections 11(a), 11(b), and 14(b) of the NDLEA Act, Cap N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

The Thai defendants, represented by a team of Senior Advocates of Nigeria, Babajide Koku, Femi Atoyebi, and Tunde Adejuyigbe, opted for a no-case submission after the prosecution, led by Theresa Asuquo, A. Adebayo, and Paul Awogbuyi, closed its case.

However, Justice Osiagor dismissed the submission, ruling that a prima facie case has been established against both the vessel and its crew.

Following the ruling, the convicted sailors entered into a plea bargain with the NDLEA, which was accepted by the court. In delivering judgement, Justice Osiagor imposed a $4 million (or Naira equivalent) fine on the vessel MV Chayanee Naree.

The three ship captains, Krilerk Tanakhan, Boonlert Hansoongnern, and Jakkarin Booncharoen, were each fined $50,000. Other crew members were ordered to pay $30,000 each, while the remaining convicted sailors were handed a fine of N100,000 apiece.

The judge further noted that the case against three other suspects, Kehinde Enoch, Ayo Joseph, and one Tunde, remains open, as they are still at large. Meanwhile, the trial of the nine Nigerian co-defendants is expected to continue on June 25, 2025.

Share