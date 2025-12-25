Coca-Cola Promises Memorable Entertainment At Coke Studio 2025

Coca-Cola Nigeria has announced the kick-off Coke Studio 2025 with a promise to celebrate music and culture in highly-exciting and unforgettable experiences in this year’s event.

Coke Studio is a global music platform by Coca-Cola that unites emerging and established artistes from diverse backgrounds to create unique musical fusions, celebrating cultural connections and thereby offering the public highly memorable entertainment experiences.

According to Yusuf Murtala, Senior Director and Head of Marketing, Coca-Cola Nigeria, the 2025 edition will keep up with the tradi- tion offering customers wonder- ful end-of-the-year experiences, tagging this edition as “Locked-In with Coke.”

He said: “Coke studio has been the platform amplifying the music, moments and energy that define this generation. Going into 2025, Coke Studio is evolving once again by adopting one of the year’s most resonant cultural expressions as its December identity: “Locked-In with Coke”.

“Locked-In with Coke is our way of tapping into the DNA of December in Nigeria and showing up where culture is created, where connections happen, and where memories are made.

This is our biggest, boldest, most culturally charged December yet.” Going down memory lane, Murtala recalled that Coke Stu- dio has always moved with the current trends in its offerings to its teeming customers, adding that 2025 will further strengthen this.

“In 2023, Coke Studio rode the ‘We Outside’ wave with its ‘Outside With Coke’ theme, keeping the brand at the centre of Detty December conversations. By 2024, it leveled up with ‘Flex With Coke,’ to deliver live experiences, raves, and bold stage takeovers that made Coke Studio the heart of December,” he stated.