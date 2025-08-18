Coca-Cola Names President For Africa Operations

The Coca-Cola Company has appointed Luis Felipe Avellar as president of the Africa operating unit effective Sept. 1 2025.

Also, he will report to Coca-Cola Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Henrique Braun, who said in a statement that he currently serves as president of the company’s Mexico operations, which are part of the Latin America operating unit.

Avellar, 49, started his career at CocaCola in 2002 as a finance specialist in Brazil. He went on to serve in a variety of roles of increasing responsibility in Brazil before being named general manager of the Brazil South Region in 2016. In 2019, he took a new role as vice president and general manager for Southern Africa, based in Johannesburg.

Two years later, he returned to Latin America to serve as president of Brazil and South Cone operations. He was named to his current role in Mexico in 2023. Also, he began his career in 1998 in the finance function with SC Johnson in Brazil.

Avellar obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in economics from the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro. He later earned an executive MBA in finance from the same university. Most recently, he completed the Advanced Management Program at IESE Business School in Spain.

He will succeed Luisa Ortega, who, as previously announced, is taking a new role as president of the company’s Europe operating unit. Avellar has had an outstanding career that has included extensive leadership roles in the company’s Latin America operations.