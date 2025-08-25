Coca-Cola Names Head Of Security

Coca-Cola HBC Nigeria and the Nigerian corporate security landscape has elevated Dr. Victoria Nkemdilim Ogbuehi as head of country security operations. She is the first woman ever to assume this role since the company’s incorporation before Nigeria’s independence.

In her new role, the company said in a statement that Ogbuehi would oversee security operations across all regions of Nigeria’s business unit. She will lead the strategic development and execution of security frameworks aligned with corporate objectives, manage executive protection and travel risk, and serve as the company’s liaison with federal and state security agencies, military units, and intelligence services.

Ogbuehi is a seasoned security professional and former officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC). She has over two decades of distinguished service, strategic leadership, and a legacy of trailblazing accomplishments to this pivotal position.

Before this appointment, she served as the senior risk & resilience manager at Coca-Cola HBC Nigeria, where she led transformative initiatives in enterprise risk management and business continuity across Nigeria’s largest beverage business in the group by production and sales volumes.

Under her leadership, the company’s risk processes achieved full maturity, and she managed the end-to-end implementation of security infrastructure projects valued at over N10 million. Her contributions earned her the Legacy Award for Impact, a first within the Risk & Security team. Ogbuehi’s remarkable journey from public to private sector leadership is underscored by her unmatched global recognition in security performance.