Coca-Cola, LASG, ILO, SWEEP Foundation Partner on Pollution Control

The Statewide Waste and Environmental Education Project (SWEEP) Foundation in partnership with Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Coca-Cola Nigeria and International Labour Organisation (ILO) have highlighted that sharing resources and sustained advocacy are essential foundations for attracting the investments needed to control pollution in the country.

President of the Lagos Waste Forum and SWEEP Foundation, Ambassador Phillips Obuesi, made this disclosure at the SWEEP Foundation’s 4th edition of the Lagos Waste Forum in partnership with Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Coca-Cola Nigeria and ILO at the NECA house in Lagos recently.

Obuesi underscored the importance of transforming waste management practices, emphasising the need for collaborative efforts, innovation, and open dialogues, as wayout to attract strategies needed to control pollution in the country. He said: “Today, there is an ongoing global transition from our traditional linear economy to a more sustainable circular economy with a view to ad- dressing and mitigating the harsh realities of climate change due to pollution.

Because we have a shared future, it is urgent and necessary to collectively control pollution through waste management. But how do we do this if there are no collective investments in adaptation and mitigation? “It is due to our shared future that we are gathered here today on the platform of the Lagos Waste Forum to glean from expository keynote speeches, and informative plenaries that will be offered at the forum.”

In her keynote address, Director of Public Affairs, Communications, and Sustainability at Coca-Cola Nigeria, Nwamaka Onyemelukwe, emphasised the urgency of addressing global plastic pollution through a multifaceted approach. She stressed that Coca-Cola recognised that the plastic waste problem was both urgent and complex, therefore a collaborative effort is required.

“In line with our World Without Waste commitment, to helping build a circular economy in the country, we are working to offer innovative packaging design, expand collection and recycling programs and forge strategic alliances with stakeholders including government, NGOs, industry partners and local organisations.

“We will continue to use the power of our brand to engage consumers in collection and recycling initiatives and build awareness that used plastic bottles can have many lives,” she stated. According to her, the circular economy concept presents an opportunity for investors, brand owners, producers and policymakers to reshape our planet’s future while achieving significant economic and social returns.

Onyemelukwe explained: “Coca-Cola system is investing heavily in innovations and sustainable solutions that drives our journey to a World Without Waste. One of this innovation is designing better sustainable bottles like the transition of our Sprite green bottles to clear bottle, using less plastics through light weighting initiatives like our EVA water bottles and adopting 50 per cent recycled content in our packaging by 2030.

“We’re are also investing heavily in the collection ecosystem to support existing players to scale, become more efficient and enhance the waste value chain, especially from the lowest players, to increase plastic recovery.