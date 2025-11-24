As part of its new deal with Chelsea FC, Coke Zero will headline the range of Coca-Cola beverages offered at Stamford Bridge and Kingsmeadow — including Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Fanta, Sprite and others.

With this new development, fans will be able to purchase these drinks on matchdays throughout general concourses, hospitality areas, and at various club events.

Chelsea and Coca-Cola will also collaborate to deliver unique fan experiences at both stadiums and on digital and retail platforms.

From interactive activations and exclusive giveaways to community-driven initiatives, the relationship aims to bring Chelsea fans even closer to the club they love – creating memorable moments to truly ‘Drink it In’.

READ ALSO:

Oliver Boden, partnership sales director for Chelsea Football Club, said: ‘We’re excited to welcome Coca-Cola as our Official Soft Drink Supplier.

Their global reach, cultural influence, and focus on fan-first experiences make them a perfect fit for the club. Together, we’re committed to delivering refreshing moments for our supporters at Stamford Bridge and beyond.’

Javier Meza, president of marketing, Europe, Coca-Cola, said: ‘We’re delighted to work with Chelsea Football Club, an iconic team with a passionate global fanbase.

Through this agreement, we look forward to connecting with Blues fans and enhancing the matchday experience with our leading soft drink portfolio.’