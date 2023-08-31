Cobhams, WAJE, Kate Henshaw, Ali Nuhu Named UNICEF Champions

Nollywood actors, music producer, and musician, Cobhams Asuquo, WAJE, Kate Henshaw, and Ali Nuhu have been named the United Nations Children’s Education Fund (UNICEF) Champions for the period of one year by UNICEF Nigeria.

In a press statement released on Wednesday, UNICEF said the group of champions would be strong advocates for child rights in Nigeria.

The statement reads, “Over the course of the next year, these champions will work together with UNICEF to elevate pressing concerns related to children, spanning sectors such as health, education, nutrition, child protection, water sanitation, and hygiene..”

READ ALSO:

The body said that- “Ms. Cristian Munduate, the UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, lauded the commitment and unmatched influence of the champions. “We are truly elated to join hands with such influential voices in the entertainment industry – Cobhams, WAJE, Kate Henshaw, and Ali Nuhu. Their dedication and passion for children’s rights will undeniably amplify the urgency of the issues we fight for daily.” She added.

“This collaboration symbolizes a bridge between the commitment to child rights and the power of art and storytelling. Through music, film, and public engagement, we hope to touch hearts, shift perspectives, and inspire action.” Munduate said.

Cobhams, WAJE, Kate Henshaw, and Ali Nuhu will participate in several activities and campaigns as UNICEF champions to uphold and support every child’s right to survival, growth, development, and protection.