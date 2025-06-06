Cobhams Asuquo To Direct Davido’s 5ive Alive Musical Tour

Share

Award winning superstar, David Adeleke otherwise known as Davido has announced music producer and singer Cobhams Asuquo as the musical director for his upcoming ‘5ive Alive’ world tour.

In a video, ‘Assurance’ crooner praised Asuquo’s contribution to the tour’s preparations and expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration. Asuquo also shared his excitement about joining the project, which will see Davido perform across multiple countries.

“He is the ‘5ive’ Alive musical director of the world tour. Almost 20 arenas, it’s going to be crazy,” Davido said. “Today is the first time I heard what he’s been working on, and I’m blown away. It’s time to get to work and start rehearsing.” Davido’s fifth album ‘5ive’ was released on April 18.

In the 17-track album, he features Jamaican singers 450 and Shensea, South African artiste Musa Keys, American musicians Chris Brown and Becky G, and French singers Tayc and Dadju. Victony, Odumodublvck, Chike and Omah Lay are the Nigerian singers enlisted in the project. Songs on the album include ‘5ive’, ‘Anything’, Be There Still’, ‘CFMF’, ’10 Kilo’, ‘Offa Me’, ‘Don’t Know’, ‘R&B’, and ‘Awuke’

