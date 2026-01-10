Cobhams Asuquo, Qing Madi, Magnito Unite On Powerful New Anthem; “Despite (We Rise Up)”

Acclaimed producer and composer, Cobhams Asuquo, fast-rising Afropop star Qing Madi, and lyrical heavyweight Magnito, have come together on “Despite (We Rise Up),” a stirring Afro-fusion anthem.

Built on rich instrumentation, emotive vocals, and soul-stirring lyricism, “Despite (We Rise Up)” is a bold declaration of resilience in the face of adversity.

The record speaks directly to a generation navigating social and e c o n o m i c uncertainty while refusing to surrender hope. It is music with purpose: reflective, uplifting, and unapologetically human.

Cobhams Asuquo anchors the record with his signature musical depth and cinematic sensibility, crafting a soundscape that feels both intimate and expansive.

Qing Madi delivers a heartfelt, soaring performance that embodies vulnerability and optimism, while Magnito grounds the song with sharp, conscious verses that echo lived realities and collective struggle.

“Despite (We Rise Up)” is a rallying cry, a reminder that growth is born from pressure, and that rising is an act of defiance.