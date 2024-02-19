Cobbler Docked For Illegal Possession Of Pistol

A Magistrates’ Court sitting in Jos, Plateau State has sentenced a 26-year-old cobbler, Jude Jatau, to one year in jail without an option of fine.

The prosecutor, Insp Ibrahim Gokwat who informed the court that the gun was discovered by police operatives on a routine search added that the convict tied a locally-made gun around his waist.

He further stated that the offence is punishable under the Plateau Penal Code Law.

The defendant admitted to the illegal possession of a locally-made pistol.

The presiding Magistrate, Shawomi Bokkos summarily tried him, convicted and sentenced him.

He said that the sentence would serve as an example to other criminals.