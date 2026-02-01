Coastal Road: Nigerians In Diaspora Urge Umahi To Pay Compensation Over Demolition

Nigerians in the Diaspora have petitioned the National Assembly against the Minister of Works, Engr David Umahi, for non-payment of compensation for their demolished investment in the Okun Ajah area of Eti Osa Local Government, Lagos State.

The Diaspora investors, who invested under the Winhomes Estate Global Services Limited, accused the Minister of not only illegally diverting the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway into their property but also refusing to compensate them for the loss of 18 hectares of land with some structures.

The petition titled “Petition against the federal ministry of works in respect of its refusal to pay compensation to win homes estate global services limited being the rightful legal title holder of the eighteen hectares of land at Okun Ajah, Eti -Osa local government area of Lagos destroyed during the construction of the Lagos-calabar coastal highway” was addressed to the president of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Godswill Akpabio by Maverick Forte Legal on behalf of the affected investors.

The petition states clearly that ” We are the retained firm of Solicitors to win Homes Estate Global Services Limited and ENGR. MRS. IFEOMA OKENGWU (hereinafter referred to as our clients), on whose solemn instructions and unequivocal directives the instant correspondence is undertaken.

Our clients, Winhomes Estate Global Services Limited (“company”), is a registered corporate entity duly registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission to carry out mass estate development, global standard housing projects and consultancy services, Engi. Mrs Ifeoma Okengwu is the erudite Chief Executive Officer of the company, who has successfully attracted huge foreign direct investment from reputable corporate institutions and individuals to the massive eighteen hectares of land measuring and approximately at 120721.002 square metres hectares of land and another 18.838 hectares of land registered by Certificate of Occupancy No. 72 at page 72 in Volume 2006AC of 1″ December, 2006 both situate and being at Okun Ajah, Eti – Osa Local Government Area, Lagos State and another 120721.002 square metres hectares registered as 62 on page 62 in Volume 2753 of the Lagos Lands Registry.

Our clients’ registered (certified true copy) Deed of Assignment dated 22nd day of April, 2022, duly consented to by the Honourable Attorney General & Commissioner of Lagos State, is hereby attached and marked as ANNEXURE WINHOMES 1 for your honourable consideration.”

The petitioners noted that “Our clients was miffed to learn the Federal Ministry of Works led by Engr. David Umahi, the Federal Minister of Works diversion of the construction of the Lagos – Calabar Coastal highway into our clients’ property, contrary to the initial drawn – up plans and Federal Executive Council’s vetted designs.

May we respectfully seek you put the Federal Ministry of Work on notice to produced the very initial version of the Lagos – Calabar Highway Project”

They maintained that ” Without hesitation, in adherence to established international best practices, global protocols and extant regulations, our clients commissioned the charting of a composite plan in respect of the entire portion of lands under its ownership

Our clients applied to the Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Alausa, Ikeja to ascertain the status of its property in respect of the Government’s right of way.”

“Expectedly, our clients are in receipt of a letter dated 16h April, 2024 covered by reference number MPP & UD/ DM/ 24 / 145/7 appropriately signed by Tpl. Somolu, a Deputy Director (Development Matters Dept.) herewith attached and marked as ANNEXURE WINHOMES 2 which clearly states that, our clients’ property is free from the Right of Way Alignment.”the petitioners noted.

They lamented that ” However, despite concerted efforts and pleas to ensure the Federal Minister of Works utilize his good offices, consider humanity, preserve Diaspora’s huge foreign direct investment (FDI) from private individuals and corporate entities, some of whom have built massive properties, our clients was jolted by the sudden destruction of the entire properties, encroachment of the vast eighteen (18) hectares of land, arrest and detention of private persons and complete barricade without any payment of compensation.”

The petition reads further ” Our clients are of the recondite position, the Coastal road was illegally diverted inland from the coastal seaside. As the name suggest, the highway ought to be built along the coastal way, surprisingly, it was diverted culminating in the deprivation of our countless subscribers in our clients’ properties.

Our clients are of the firm view that, the diversion does not conform with the approved physical planning and designs by the Federal Executive Council gazetted into the Federal Governemnt’s Archives and Records neither was Environmental Impact Assessment initiated on the diversion route.

Our clients strongly believes in the absence of a gazetted approval of the diversion of the re-routed Lagos Calabar Coastal Highway, the Minister of Works reasonably acted on its discretion without lawful sanction, adherence to due process and statutory procedure for acquisition of private properties.”

The therefore prayed for the” Establishment of a ad-hoc committee with a specific timeline for the probing including; invitation, investigation, public hearing and call for all necessary papers from all stakeholders, Ministries and Departments, affected persons in respect of the Lagos – Calabar Coastal Highway.”

They also asked the Senate to ” Direct by resolution to the Federal Ministry of Works to immediately set up machineries for the payment of compensation on prevailing market value of land, properties built, improvement and furnishings erected on the lands to cover for the loss of business and livelihood within TWO WEEKS from the date resolution was passed.”

Dr. Bello Olatunfi Babatunde, Director (Management), Office of the Clerk to the National Assembly,in a latter dated 7th January 2026 ,while acknowledging the receipt of the letter from the abroad- based Nigerians ,advised to address their grievance to the Chairman, Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct and Public Petitions of the Senate or the Chairman Committee on Public Petition of the House of Representative Dr Bello ,in the letter ,said ” We acknowledge receipt of your letter on the above subject dated 23rd December, 2025.”

“However, the petition will need to be put in the right perspective for it to be properly addressed” he noted.

He also stated that “In line with established procedures, you are advised to address the petition to the Chairman, Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct and Public Petitions of the Senate or the Chairman Committee on Public Petition of the House of Representatives, as you may wish.

You are further advised to liaise with the clerk of the committee mentioned above in the Senate or the House of Representatives for necessary administrative attention.”