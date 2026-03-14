Coastal Highway Will Boost Connectivity, Trade, Economic Benefits – Group

The people of Okobo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State have been assured of more people oriented projects from President Bola Tinubu and Governor Umo Eno’s administration after their re-election in 2027 general election.

The President General of the ARISE with Renewed Hope Initiative, Engr. Uwem Okoko, made the remarks during the inauguration of a new chapter coordinating Committee aimed at deepening grassroots coordination and strengthening the support for the APC in the area.

Okoko noted that the coastal road project which has a very long stretch through the council area will bring significant economic benefits to the people by improving connectivity, boosting trade and creating opportunities for growth in the region. He expressed appreciation to the people of Okobo for defying the poor weather to show their support and solidarity to President Tinubu and Governor Eno.

He described the initiative as a coalition bringing together political stakeholders and supporters to mobilise grassroots support for the President and State governor.

Earlier in his speech, the director general of the group, Sir Udo Kierian Akpan, expressed profound gratitude to the people of Okobo for turning up en mass as he explained the purpose of the initiative is to ensure grassroots mobilisation for the victory of President Tinubu, Senate President Akpabio, Governor Eno and other candidates of the APC.

In his welcome remarks, the newly inaugurated Coordinator of the ARISE with Renewed Hope Initiative and Chairman of Okobo Local Government Area, Rt. Hon. George Henshaw, assured that the people of the area are united and fully prepared for the 2027 elections.

Henshaw expressed delight over the large cross section of stakeholders and supporters present, noting that their turnout reflected the readiness and commitment of the people of Okobo to the political process.

Other Exco Committee included; Deputy Coordinator; Hon Helena Andem, Rt. Hon. Edu Attah, Mrs Nkoyo Prince Atte, Mr Joseph Bassey, Mr Emmanuel Okpokueyin, Mr Godwin Ekpenyong, Hon. Chief Effiong Asanwana, Dr Christopher Okon among others.

The Advisory Committee included Chairman, Dr Effiong Akwa, Secretary; Chief Ekpenyong Ntekim, Barr. Peter Linus, Rt. Hon. Princess Felicia Bassey, Hon. Bassey Pius Bassey, Rt. Hon. Asuquo Odiong, among others. The inauguration ceremony brought together stakeholders, community leaders, women, youths and the people of Okobo.