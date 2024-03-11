Coastal Erosion: Lagos To Implement Groyne Technology

The Lagos State Government has stated that it is working on implementing the latest low-cost groyne technology to maintain and protect Lagos State’s shoreline villages from extinction as a result of coastal erosion.

Yacoob Alebiosu, the state’s Commissioner for Waterfront and Development, who disclosed this said the administration intended to use groynes but cautioned that it would be an expensive endeavour that would require the help of the Federal Government and the private sector.

A groyne is a low wall erected into the sea to keep sand and stones from washing away from the beach.

Coastal erosion had reportedly devastated some settlements in the state’s Ibeju Lekki area, including Idotun, Origanrigan, Olomowewe, Itoke, and Asoroko.

However, speaking to the media about the impact of erosion on communities and the planned adoption of the new technology, Commissioner for Waterfront and Development Yacoob Alebiosu stated that the technology was part of coastal management and protection efforts to secure beaches and shorelines in the state.

Alebiosun said, “We are looking at reclamation and also protecting what is left of these villages, though it is very expensive to do so. We have some groynes at the moment around Okunde; that is the Great Wall.

“We want to block the groynes to relieve the pressure in that area. But we’d need to move from Alpha Beach to Ibeju Lekki, and that is about a 42-kilometre stretch that will require about 105 groynes to put in place.

“More than a year ago, precisely in February, to put up a groyne is about N12bn. The total stretch of the coastline in Lagos is about 180km, which is huge. So if we have to cater to the whole stretch, do your math, but we have to continue to work at it because we need to protect the ancestral land of these people, and for some, it is their means of livelihood.

“We are not looking at groynes alone; we are also looking at replenishment, as they do in the Netherlands. We are looking at doing it long-term, and we need the FG and other private people to come together to protect the coastline.”