COAS: We’ll Root Out All Local, Foreign Threats To Nat’l Security

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, has promised that the armed forces will “continue to root out” all forms of local and trans-border threats to national security.

In his goodwill message to mark the 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day (AFCRD) in Abuja, he pledged that the military would not “mortgage the cradle of our national heritage and security at any time”.

Oluyede paid glowing tribute to fallen officers and soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty, saying their sacrifices secured the country’s freedom and democratic ideals.

The CDS pledged the military’s continued commitment to safeguarding democracy, peace, and national stability. Oluyede said: “The armed forces shall give no quarter, nor mortgage the cradle of our national heritage and security at any time.”

He assured that: “The boast of our great nation’s adversaries will forever remain poor, and the consequences of their hubris shall forever be disappointment. “Our armed forces will continue to root out all threats to our national security, both local and trans-border.

“The welfare of our troops remains a priority in line with my Military Strategic Philosophy to consolidate the capabilities of the armed forces through enhanced jointness for a reinforced operational posture, supported by improved welfare efforts and sound administration.

“This is aimed at ensuring that the armed forces maintain their core military fundamentals of guaranteeing Nigeria’s sovereignty and prosperity under a whole of government approach.”