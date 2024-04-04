COAS Warns Media Against Promoting Terrorists, Deviant Groups

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Abiodun Lagbaja on Wednesday warned media practitioners against endorsing the activities of terrorists, insurgents and other deviant organizations.

Lagbaja gave the advice while speaking at the Nigerian Army’s civil-military media chat for the first quarter of 2024, in Asaba, Delta State.

The conference title, “Imperatives of Military-Media Partnership for the Attainment of National Security,” denounced non-state actors’ acts that threaten the nation’s security, well-being, and general prosperity.

Lagbaja said, “We can effectively combat insecurity and restore peace to our country” only through the combined efforts of all, as represented by Major General Jamal Abdussalam, the land component commander of Joint Taskforce South South operations (Delta Safe) and General Officer Commanding of 6 Division.

He said that non-state actors feed off of attention and are exploited to make law-abiding citizens fearful.

“The Nigerian Army is aware of the complexities and difficulties presented by the current security landscape in the nation. Consequently, the urgency to address security challenges has necessitated the re-strategising and rejigging of deployed troops to give the desired results, bearing in mind the uniqueness of the various theatres of operations.

“It is crucial to emphasise that the actions of non-state actors aiming to undermine the security, welfare, and overall prosperity of our country would be significantly diminished and most non-existent without the collaboration of certain unpatriotic and unscrupulous individuals within our society.

“In this regard, the unprovoked killing of some of our troops carrying out their constitutional assignments in the Okuma Community of Delta State comes to mind. The dastardly act was executed in the most barbaric and cruel manner, which is unacceptable and condemnable.

“Let us recognise that in an increasingly complex and interconnected world, our collective security depends on our ability to work together effectively and harmoniously. Together, let us harness the power of communication to promote peace, unity, and resilience in the face of adversity.

“There is a need to build a society where the military and the media are united in their commitment to safeguarding our nation and upholding the values that define us as Nigerians,” he said.