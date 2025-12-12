COAS Visits Oba Of Lagos, Seeks Stronger Traditional Support For Military Operations

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, on Thursday, December 11, 2025, paid a courtesy visit to the Oba of Lagos, His Royal Majesty Oba Rilwan Akiolu, at his palace.

General Shaibu thanked the Lagos monarch and the council of Obas for their continuous support to the Nigerian Army.

He said his visit was to express gratitude and seek royal blessings, noting that Nigeria’s customs and traditions remain vital to national unity and must always be respected.

The COAS praised Oba Akiolu for his consistent fatherly support for Army formations and institutions in Lagos, describing the monarch’s guidance as crucial to strengthening civil–military relations.

In his remarks, the Oba of Lagos commended the Nigerian Army for its commitment to protecting the nation.

He described the Army as a major pillar of Nigeria’s stability and applauded the professionalism and sacrifices of its personnel.

Oba Akiolu also lauded General Shaibu’s leadership and prayed for peace in the country as well as a successful tenure for the COAS.

The visit highlights the Army’s ongoing effort to deepen engagement with traditional institutions as key partners in Nigeria’s security architecture.