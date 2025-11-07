COAS Visits Borno, Vows To Prioritize Soldier’s Welfare

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shuaibu, on Friday, paid a routine visit to the Theatre Command Operation Hadin Kai, a joint military operation against terrorists in the North East.

This is as he vowed to uphold and strengthen the Soldier-First concept, pledging to ensure the welfare of troops as topmost priority.

The Army spokesperson, Lt.-Col. disclosed that the COAS emphasised fairness, justice, professionalism, and the strategic deployment of competent personnel to mission-critical assignments.

According to him, the COAS visit was in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s directive and underscores the Nigerian Army’s reaffirmed focus to build on the gains made in counterterrorism and counterinsurgency operations towards the total elimination of terrorists in the North East.

“The Nigerian Army under my command will leave no stone unturned, we will pursue this fight with renewed energy, clear focus and absolute dedication to end this menace once and for all,” he said.

The COAS laid importance on the to deal with the insurgents decisively and bringing peace and normalcy in the region, while creating an enabling atmosphere for socio-economic recovery and normalcy across the North East.

While paying a courtesy visit to the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji (Dr) Abubakar Ibn Umar Elkanemi, the COAS urged for continued prayers, intelligence support and cooperation from traditional institutions and citizens to complement ongoing military operations.

He renewed the hope of the royal father of the Army’s capability and resolve to restore enduring peace and stability across Borno State and the wider North East corridor.

The Shehu of Borno, in his address, commended the Army for its gallantry, sacrifices, and humanitarian interventions, particularly during the flooding incidents, which he noted, the humanitarian services rendered can never be forgotten by the people.

The Shehu also commended the Army’s efforts in restoring normalcy in the state, adding that no single Local Government Area in the state is presently under the control of terrorist elements.

The Shehu of Borno pledged to intensify support through credible intelligence sharing and moral backing to ensure the total defeat of insurgency.