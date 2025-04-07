COAS Visits Bokkos, Engages Community Leaders

Share

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, on Monday visited Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State, where he held a robust engagement with community leaders and key stakeholders in a renewed effort to restore lasting peace to Bokkos and its environs.

Speaking during a town hall meeting in Bokkos, the COAS urged residents to embrace unity and foster peaceful coexistence, stressing that peace and harmony are prerequisites for meaningful development and progress.

Oluyede emphasized that security forces alone cannot eliminate threats without the cooperation and support of the local populace.

“There can be no meaningful development without peace. Security agencies need your support. Communities must work together with security operatives to proactively detect and neutralize threats before they escalate,” he said.

He assured the people that those responsible for the heinous attacks on innocent civilians would be tracked down and brought to justice.

“The perpetrators of these crimes will be identified and made to face the full wrath of the law,” he added.

Earlier, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division of the Nigerian Army and Commander of Operation Safe Haven, Major General Folusho Oyinlola, warned that any further attacks, destruction of property, or acts of violence would be met with decisive action.

He reiterated that while security agencies will continue to discharge their duties professionally, lasting peace requires a collective effort.

“Sustainable peace is a shared responsibility. We all have a role to play,” the GOC said.

He noted that violence only breeds more destruction, pain, and hatred, urging religious leaders, traditional rulers, youth, and women leaders to rise and speak out against those instigating conflict, regardless of their status.

The Chairman of Bokkos Local Government, Amalau Samuel, commended the efforts of security forces in curbing the wave of attacks and appreciated the COAS for visiting at such a critical time to engage directly with the people.

He was joined by other speakers representing the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Bokkos Youth and Women Associations, among others all of whom pledged their commitment to ensuring peace prevails in the region.

