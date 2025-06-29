COAS: Victory Over Terrorists, Subversive Elements Certain

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, has reaffirmed the Nigerian Army’s commitment to safeguarding the nation’s democracy and defeating terrorists and other subversive elements undermining national security.

Speaking during an interdenominational church service held on Sunday at All Saints Protestant Church, Mogadishu Cantonment, Abuja, as part of activities marking the 162nd Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL), Gen. Oluyede stressed that victory is assured.

He said the Army’s enduring values are rooted in faith and honour, encapsulated in its motto, “Victory is from God Alone.”

“To all those who seek to disrupt the sanctity of our freedom, our heritage of liberty and our enduring democracy, be assured that your failure is certain and your boast lacks value,” the COAS declared.

He reiterated the Army’s unwavering dedication to its constitutional responsibilities, including defending Nigeria’s territorial integrity and promoting national cohesion.

“The Nigerian Army will continue to collaborate with all stakeholders to foster a joint and multi-agency environment to effectively deliver our mandate of securing our beloved nation,” he said.

Gen. Oluyede emphasized the spiritual foundation of the Nigerian Army, noting that the commencement of NADCEL with both Jumat prayers and interdenominational services underscores the Army’s dependence on divine guidance.

“The time-honoured tradition of beginning the Nigerian Army Day Celebration with Jumat prayers and Christian services symbolizes our humble acknowledgement of the divine role of the Almighty in all our affairs,” he noted.

“Faith and hope serve as moral anchors and emotional stabilizers, reinforcing ethical conduct and motivating us to act honourably in all operations.”

He called on Nigerians to support the Army in the collective effort to ensure a safer and stronger nation.

“We have come here today to thank God for His mercy and pray for His continued protection, so we can secure Nigeria even better.

“I urge Nigerians to have hope. The Nigerian Army belongs to all Nigerians. Security is a shared responsibility, and we need their maximum support to fulfill our duty effectively,” he added.