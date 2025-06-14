COAS Urges New Recruits To Get Ready To Combat Terrorism, Insurgency

Share

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, on Saturday, addressed the new recruits of the Depot Nigerian Army in Zaria, Kaduna State.

Speaking during the Passing Out Parade for the 6,195 recruits of the 88 Regular Recruits Intake, Oluyede highlighted the significance of courage, professionalism, and resilience when facing challenges.

The COAS urged them to be prepared to combat terrorism and insurgency in the country, while reminding them that being a soldier entails sacrifice and patriotism.

He emphasised that the Nigerian Army is a professional organisation dedicated to safeguarding the sovereignty of Nigeria as well as lives and property.

Oluyede encouraged the recruits to strive for excellence in their duties, stating that their actions should reflect their training and must exhibit courage in the face of challenges and remain trustworthy and committed to excellence, determination, and selfless service.

He expressed gratitude to the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, and other stakeholders for their support of the Nigerian Army.

“As you graduate today and enter this noble profession, remember that you will be part of the solution to our nation’s challenges concerning terrorism and insurgency. Thus, wherever you are deployed, your actions should exemplify your training. Display courage when faced with adversity,” he said.

“The journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step, and your journey started on January 13, 2025, when you began your basic training. You are prepared to confront any challenges the world may present, and I assure you that you will encounter obstacles that may initially appear insurmountable.

“Remain steadfast to the oath you have taken and perform your duties while upholding our core values: discipline, loyalty, integrity, selfless service, courage, and respect for others. These values will guide you towards your finest moments during tough times.

“I encourage you to take a well-deserved break before preparing to welcome the next group of recruits, as the process for the 89 Regular Recruits Intake is already well underway. You have my assurance that the Army Headquarters will support you in achieving your training objectives.

“I would also like to thank the President, Commander-in-Chief of our Armed Forces, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his unwavering belief in and support of the Nigerian Army,” he concluded.

