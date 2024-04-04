COAS Urges Media To Stop Amplifying Activities Of Undesirable Elements

From the stable of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja yesterday urged the media to stop projecting the activities of nonstate actors and undesirable elements. Lagbaja, who spoke at the Nigerian Army Civil Military First Quarterly Media Chat for 2024 in Asaba yesterday, said since this era is characterised by evolving security threats, effective communication and transparency, and rapid information dissemination, the army recognises the enormous impact of the media.

The COAS, represented by the Land Component Commander of the Joint Task Force (JTF) South South Zone Operation, Delta State, and GOC, 6 Division, Major Gen. Jamal Abdulsalam, hailed President Bola Tinubu, the National Security Adviser (NSA), the Chief of Defence Staff and other Service Chiefs, for the confidence they reposed in the army.

He encouraged the public to maintain their support for the army but underscored the pivotal role of the media towards the attainment of national He said: “It is crucial to emphasize that the actions of non-state actors, aiming to undermine the security, welfare and overall prosperity of our country would be significantly diminished.”